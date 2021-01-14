The dollar extended its rebound from near three-year lows versus major peers on Thursday, supported by higher U.S. yields, as President-elect Joe Biden prepared to outline his plans for massive fiscal …
Read Full Story
- Twitter’s Jack Dorsey admits internet companies have too much power and praises bitcoin as a model to change that - January 13, 2021
- Dollar extends rebound as investors await U.S. stimulus details, bitcoin bounces - January 13, 2021
- Jack Dorsey defends Twitter’s Trump ban, then enthuses about bitcoin - January 13, 2021