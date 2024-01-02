The dollar crept higher on the first trading day of the year as attention turned to economic data this week that may provide clues on the Federal Reserve’s next moves, while bitcoin surged ahead of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Dollar starts 2024 on firm footing, bitcoin above $45,000 - January 2, 2024
- New year rings in with 11% shrinkage in installed Bitcoin ATMs - January 2, 2024
- Market Predictions For Gold, Silver, Oil, Corn, And Bitcoin In 2024 - January 1, 2024