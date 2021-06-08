Donald Trump calls Bitcoin ‘a scam against the dollar’

Former US President Donald Trump has told Fox Business that he sees Bitcoin as a “scam” affecting the value of the US dollar. “Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam,” Mr Trump said. “I don’t like it …
