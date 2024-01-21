The controversial digital dollar, inspired by bitcoin and thrust into the spotlight by Facebook’s failed digital currency project and China’s own digital yuan in recent years, has become a culture war …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Donald Trump Just Killed The Fed’s ‘Digital Dollar’—While Quietly Leaning Into Bitcoin And Crypto Amid Price Boom - January 21, 2024
- Bitcoin ETFs are the new trend in Wall Street - January 21, 2024
- 1 Top Bitcoin ETF to Buy Before the Crypto Market Soars 300%, According to a Wall Street Analyst - January 21, 2024