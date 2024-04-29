According to Unchained Capital, a Bitcoin-focused financial services firm, only 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. own some Bitcoin. That’s compared to more than 60% who own stocks. I suspect in developing countries Bitcoin’s penetration is substantially lower. As more people educate themselves, they will likely want to gain some exposure.
