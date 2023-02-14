Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, won $1.26 million worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.
