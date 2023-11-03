Nelson further explored these arguments by highlighting the dependency of electrical power grids on fossil fuels. He pointed out that, while there are indeed “dirty” sources of energy, bitcoin miners are increasingly adopting cleaner energy alternatives and contributing to the stability of power grids.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Drawing 91% clean energy, this publicly-traded bitcoin miner is changing the narrative - November 3, 2023
- ARK’s Cathie Wood is betting on Bitcoin, saying the ‘digital gold’ is more inflation and deflation-proof than traditional assets - November 3, 2023
- Global assets in spot bitcoin ETFs hit $4.16 billion – CoinGecko - November 3, 2023