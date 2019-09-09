AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch billionaire John de Mol on Monday said he would ask a court to rule in the case he filed against Facebook Inc earlier this year over fake bitcoin ads. De Mol, the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Dutch ‘Big Brother’ creator seeks court judgment over fake bitcoin ads on Facebook - September 9, 2019
- Bitmain launches new bitcoin miners to eager market - September 9, 2019
- Bitmain Ramps Up Power and Efficiency With New Bitcoin Mining Machine - September 9, 2019