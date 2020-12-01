The cryptocurrency soared to a record high against the dollar on Monday, boosted by increased demand from both institutional and retail investors. The digital unit touched an all-time peak of $19,864.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Entrepreneur May Bail Out Ailing UK Soccer Club - December 1, 2020
- Early Christmas for bitcoin: Cryptocurrency sets new record at $19,860; one analyst sees $318,000 next year - December 1, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: $500,000 Value With $9 Trillion Market Cap Possible, Winklevoss Twins Say - December 1, 2020