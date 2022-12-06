The investment will support the company’s expansion of bitcoin mines across African markets. In its first year, Gridless has contracted five project pilots in rural Kenya with African hydroelectric …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Forget crypto winter, this is a bitcoin ‘bloodbath’ - December 6, 2022
- Jack Dorsey’s Block Invests in Renewable Bitcoin Miner Gridless in Africa - December 6, 2022
- East African Bitcoin Miner Gridless Raises $2M Seed Round - December 6, 2022