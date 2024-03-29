Talk about sweet returns. As Easter approaches, the cost of chocolate candy ingredient cocoa has spent the year skyrocketing. Spot prices are up more than 127% since the end of 2023. That’s a better …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Easter is almost here and chocolate prices are rising faster than Bitcoin - March 29, 2024
- Bitcoin exchanges’ BTC balances have dropped almost $10B in 2024 - March 29, 2024
- Bitcoin miner’s shocking $800M offering sends stock plummeting - March 29, 2024