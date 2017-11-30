ROME (Reuters) – Banks should speed up the introduction of instant payments, whereby money is received immediately and around the clock, to counter the allure of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, a European Central Bank director said on Thursday.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ECB tells banks to embrace instant payments to beat Bitcoin - November 30, 2017
- Becky’s Affiliated: How Blockchain and Bitcoin Cash are set to disrupt Venture Capital - November 30, 2017
- Bitcoin Recovers From Sudden Selloff as Large Swings Persist - November 30, 2017