On March 7 a report addressed to the Tokyo District Court revealed that a Mt. Gox bankruptcy trustee – Nobuaki Kobayashi – may have contributed to the three month downtrend in the cryptocurrency market. Over the past three months, Nobuaki Kobayashi has …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Effects of Mt. Gox Trustee’s $400 Mln Sale on Bitcoin Market - March 14, 2018
- Bitcoin Drops to Month Low After Google Bans Crypto Advertisements - March 14, 2018
- Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities - March 14, 2018