The U.S. Department of Energy has agreed to temporarily suspend its mandatory survey of cryptocurrency miner energy use following a lawsuit by prominent miner Riot Blockchain and an industry group, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- EIA to temporarily suspend bitcoin miner survey after lawsuit -court document - February 23, 2024
- A $30 Billion RIA Platform Greenlights Just Four Spot Bitcoin ETFs - February 23, 2024
- With The Arrival Of Spot Bitcoin ETFs Who Needs Funds Based On Futures? - February 23, 2024