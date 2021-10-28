El Salvador adds nearly $25 mln in bitcoin to state coffers, says president

The Salvadoran government acquired 420 more bitcoin on Wednesday, President Nayib Bukele announced on social media, as the Central American doubled down on its splashy cryptocurrency experiment.
