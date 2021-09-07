Residents of the poor beach town of El Zonte, El Salvador are standing watch…hoping a tide of financial fortune finally comes in.A local beach, dubbed Bitcoin Beach, has jumped into the waters of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Gamble Is Off to a Rocky Start - September 7, 2021
- Bitcoin Prices (Still) Drive Headlines, But El Salvador Is Just The Beginning - September 7, 2021
- El Salvador beach town hopes to ride bitcoin wave - September 7, 2021