El Salvador bought its first 400 bitcoins on Monday, and President Nayib Bukele pledged to buy “a lot more” ahead of adopting the cryptocurrency as legal tender.Why it matters: El Salvador will become …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- El Salvador buys 400 bitcoin ahead of making it legal currency - September 7, 2021
- El Salvador just bought 400 bitcoin and plans to buy ‘a lot more,’ a day before making it an official currency - September 6, 2021
- Bitcoin Faces Biggest Test as El Salvador Makes It Legal Tender - September 6, 2021