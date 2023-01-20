El Salvador’s exposure to cryptocurrencies — including Bitcoin — is minimal, according to the chairman of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration, which provided most of the funds that the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- El Salvador Exposure to Bitcoin is Minimal, Lender’s Chairman Says - January 20, 2023
- Bitcoin has climbed more than 10% this week, outperforming stocks - January 20, 2023
- Crypto lender Genesis files for bankruptcy, and bitcoin reclaims $21,000 level: CNBC Crypto World - January 20, 2023