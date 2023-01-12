Lawmakers approved legislation that aims to facilitate the raising of funds tied to the value of the cryptocurrency and other digital assets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Ahead Of Inflation Data: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto At $30k-$40K This Year But ‘People Aren’t Ready’ - January 11, 2023
- El Salvador Legislators Pass Law Allowing Bitcoin Bond Sales - January 11, 2023
- El Salvador Passes Law Allowing Bitcoin Bond Issuance - January 11, 2023