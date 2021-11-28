Bitcoin becoming legal tender in El Salvador means traders could exploit capital gains tax exemptions , experts say …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Strategist Predicts Strong Bitcoin Bounce, Maps Out Potential Capitulation Levels for Ethereum - November 28, 2021
- El Salvador loophole gives Bitcoin traders a chance to dodge tax bills - November 28, 2021
- FCA turns to Bitcoin experts as it steps up fight against terrorists funded by crypto - November 28, 2021