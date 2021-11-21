El Salvador plans to build a Bitcoin city at the base of a volcano, with the cryptocurrency used to fund the project, its president has announced.The city will be circular to represent the shape of a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- El Salvador plans Bitcoin city at base of volcano - November 21, 2021
- El Salvador to build cryptocurrency-fueled “Bitcoin City” - November 21, 2021
- El Salvador president plans ‘Bitcoin City’ financed by crypto bonds - November 21, 2021