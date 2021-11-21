El Salvador’s government is throwing even more of its weight behind Bitcoin. Coindesk and BBC News report President Nayib Bukele has unveiled plans to build a “Bitcoin City” near a volcano along the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin ‘Undermining The Dollar’—Hillary Clinton Issues A Surprise Crypto Warning As El Salvador Helps The Bitcoin Price Suddenly Surge - November 21, 2021
- El Salvador plans to create an entire city based on Bitcoin - November 21, 2021
- Why Cash Is Still King For Bitcoin Exchange Coinme - November 21, 2021