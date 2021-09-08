El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele stepped in on Wednesday to closely manage the fraught roll-out of a payments app that underpins the nation’s adoption of bitcoin as legal tender, and called on …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- El Salvador president gets hands-on to fix bitcoin wallet roll-out woes - September 8, 2021
- He once lost $6 billion in 1 day. Now he’s a bitcoin guru. Meet Michael Saylor, king of ‘electric money.’ - September 8, 2021
- IT guy-in-chief: president tries to fix El Salvador’s bitcoin woes - September 8, 2021