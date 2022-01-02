Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull and President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele has six predictions for the apex crypto in 2022. Bukele announced his prognostications to his 3.2 million Twitter followers on Jan.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin (BTC) Ends 2021 at $47.4K Avg Price, Up 4.3x from 2020’s Full-Year Avg: Report - January 2, 2022
- Bitcoin set for ‘$220,000 in 2022’ as billionaires fear dollar ‘will go to hell’ - January 2, 2022
- El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Makes 6 Bitcoin Predictions For 2022: $100,000 Price Target, Sovereign Adoptions And More - January 2, 2022