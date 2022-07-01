El Salvador Purchases 80 Additional Bitcoin at $19K, President Bukele Says
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-30
El Salvador purchased 80 bitcoin at $19,000 each, President Nayib Bukele said on Thursday. “Bitcoin is the future. Thank you for selling cheap,” Bukele tweeted, and accompanied the text with …
