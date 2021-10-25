A price-freezing feature gave users time to check bitcoin rates on other crypto exchanges and decide whether to buy or sell.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- El Salvador removes bitcoin pricing feature scalpers were exploiting on its Chivo system - October 25, 2021
- Investors poured a record $1.5 billion into crypto funds last week as the first bitcoin ETFs kicked off trading - October 25, 2021
- Get your credit card points in Bitcoin: Mastercard to integrate crypto into its platforms - October 25, 2021