El Salvador will issue $1 billion in bonds on Blockstream’s Liquid Network, a federated Bitcoin sidechain, according to a statement sent to. The proceedings of the bonds will be split between a $500 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Bond on Horizon Sends El Salvador’s Dollar Debt Diving - November 22, 2021
- El Salvador To Issue ‘Bitcoin Bond’ On The Liquid Bitcoin Sidechain - November 22, 2021
- Swan Bitcoin Raises $6 Million, Aims To List On Nasdaq By 2024 - November 22, 2021