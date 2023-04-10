El Salvador, the first country to recognize Bitcoin as a legal tender, is furthering its commitment to promote the use of cryptocurrencies. The country is set to open a new Bitcoin embassy in Texas, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- El Salvador to open another Bitcoin Embassy in Texas - April 9, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Is a ‘Sharp Move’ Around the Corner for Bitcoin and Ether? - April 9, 2023
- Bitcoin price analysis: BTC drops below $28,000 after a bearish return - April 9, 2023