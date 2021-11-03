After adopting Bitcoin as a legal currency back in September, El Salvador will now be building numerous new schools using the profits it has made from the cryptocurrency. According to reports, the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- El Salvador Will Spend $2 Million USD in Bitcoin Profits to Build 20 New Schools - November 3, 2021
- Direxion Pulls Filing for ETF That Would Bet Against Bitcoin - November 3, 2021
- Ether scales $4,600 to record high, bitcoin trails - November 3, 2021