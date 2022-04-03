El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment makes tech tourists happy but the locals are not convinced
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2022-04-03
El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as a national currency is gaining massive support from crypto enthusiasts and “tech bros” around the world. So what do the locals think?
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)