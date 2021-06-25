El Salvador’s bitcoin law, which is expected to make the crypto legal tender within the country, is set to come into effect on Sept. 7, Reuters reported Friday. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele …
Read Full Story
- Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk Suddenly Sends The Dogecoin Price Sharply Higher After Trashing Bitcoin - June 25, 2021
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law Effective September, E-Wallets to Get $30 Worth of Crypto - June 25, 2021
- China’s ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out - June 25, 2021