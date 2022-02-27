The Bitcoin-powered veterinary hospital opened on February 26. The government announced in October 2021 that it would utilize the $4 million profit (to build a huge veterinary hospital.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How has bitcoin positively transformed the insurance industry in the USA? - February 27, 2022
- Buying And Selling Real Estate With Bitcoin In 2022 - February 27, 2022
- El Salvador’s first Bitcoin-powered veterinary hospital opened this week - February 27, 2022