Thousands of people reportedly gathered in the capital of El Salvador on Wednesday to protest the country’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender as well as moves by President Nayib Bukele. El Salvador …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- El Salvador’s move to adopt Bitcoin sparks protests - September 16, 2021
- El Salvador has installed its Chivo bitcoin ATMs across the US to make remittances cheaper for Salvadorans living abroad - September 16, 2021
- AMC to accept Litecoin, Ethereum, along with Bitcoin, for online movie ticket, concession purchases - September 16, 2021