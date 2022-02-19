El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele is a president for the meme-stock generation — he’s obsessed with stonks, silly numbers, bitcoin, and the ‘dip’

El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele is a president for the meme-investing era. He has bought the dip on bitcoin, tweeted about “stonks,” and trolled “boomer” lawmakers. At 40 years old, Bukele is also a …

Read Full Story