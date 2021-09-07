Salvadorians are going to have to live with the real consequences of this move, which will impact not only people in the country, but also their families across the globe.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin price plummets $10,000 on what should’ve been a banner day - September 7, 2021
- El Salvador’s Transition To Bitcoin Comes With Major Risks To Its People - September 7, 2021
- El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so - September 7, 2021