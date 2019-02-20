Elon Musk: Bitcoin Has ‘Quite Brilliant’ Structure, Paper Money is Going Away

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Bitcoin is “a far better way to transfer value than pieces of paper,” during an interview on the advisory services firm ARK Invest’s podcast. Tesla CEO Elon …
