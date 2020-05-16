In a Twitter discussion with J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk revealed holding 0.25 BTC after claiming to be selling nearly every physical possession earlier this month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Elon Musk Reveals BTC Holdings in Bitcoin Discussion With J.K. Rowling - May 16, 2020
- Pine64 Drops BitPay Before First Bitcoin Payment Over Twitter ‘Outcry’ - May 16, 2020
- Elon Musk tried to help explain Bitcoin to J.K. Rowling in a bizarre Twitter exchange, and said central banks have made cryptocurrency ‘look solid by comparison’ - May 16, 2020