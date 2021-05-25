Elon Musk, the Tesla chief executive that has sent the bitcoin price on a roller coaster this year, has continued his potentially ironic support of the “joke” bitcoin rival …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin attempts to close in on $40,000 after Elon Musk said he spoke to miners about energy usage - May 25, 2021
- Elon Musk Reveals Why He’s Backing Dogecoin Over Bitcoin, Ethereum And Others After Surprise Call For Upgrade… - May 25, 2021
- HSBC CEO Says Bank ‘Not Into Bitcoin’ Due to Concerns Over Volatility: Report - May 25, 2021