Tesla and Spacex CEO Elon Musk has clarified his position on bitcoin. Emphasizing that he is an engineer, not an investor, Musk says that bitcoin “is simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash.” …
Read Full Story
- Elon Musk Says Holding Bitcoin Is Less Dumb Than Cash, Disputes Peter Schiff’s Claims About Money and BTC - February 21, 2021
- How Elon Musk Moves The Price Of Bitcoin With His Twitter Activity - February 21, 2021
- Chinese Tea Retailer Joins the Crypto Mining Industry After Hiring Two Roles to Lead Its ‘Bitcoin Business Plan’ - February 21, 2021