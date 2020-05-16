Elon Musk Slams ‘Massive’ Fed Stimulus—Tells Harry Potter Author Bitcoin Looks ‘Solid’
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2020-05-16
Elon Musk, who has previously warned U.S. fiscal policy has “become detached from reality,” has now said central bank currency issuance is making cryptocurrency bitcoin look “solid by …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)