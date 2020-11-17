Elon Musk has responded to a request for cryptocurency investment advice by suggesting that bitcoin is ghost money. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO, who became the world’s third richest person this week, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Elon Musk suggests bitcoin is ‘ghost money’ as cryptocurrency approaches record high - November 17, 2020
- Ray Dalio Says He ‘Might Be Missing Something’ About Bitcoin - November 17, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Heads For All-Time High - November 17, 2020