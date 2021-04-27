Elon Musk Tells Dave Portnoy He Has it Wrong About Selling Bitcoin in Twitter Exchange

Elon Musk on Monday said that Tesla recently sold 10 percent of its Bitcoin, turning a $101 million profit, in a bid “to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.” …
