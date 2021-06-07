Elon Musk’s recent comments about Bitcoin undercut the efforts of investors to establish it as an asset class, and could erode Musk’s standing as leader of his two major companies, Tesla and SpaceX.
Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Tweets Rile Crypto Faithful; Economists Struggle Comparing 2021 to 2020
