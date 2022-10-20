In July, Tesla announced that it sold 75% of its Bitcoin holdings, around $936 million at the time. After the sale, Tesla reported it continued to hold $222 million worth of “digital assets” on its …
Read Full Story
- Elon Musk’s Tesla Still HODLing $218M in Bitcoin - October 19, 2022
- First Mover Asia: Why Bridges Are So Vulnerable to Exploit; Bitcoin Falls Under $19K - October 19, 2022
- Grayscale CEO on suing the SEC: ‘This lawsuit isn’t about bitcoin’ - October 19, 2022
Discussion about this post