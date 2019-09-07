another Bitcoin Magazine staffer, to talk about a spicy op ed he recently wrote about the Bitcoin mining energy consumption problem. Green flips the problem on its head by asking why more energy …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Energy Companies Are Missing Out on Bitcoin Mining - September 6, 2019
- Bitcoin Fails to Break $11,000 Again, Drops $400 in One Hour - September 6, 2019
- Bitcoin was Facebook’s first choice says Abra’s CEO - September 6, 2019