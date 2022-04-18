I appreciate the ambition, but we want to see what the science says, what the facts say on the application and ultimately we’ll make a determination on that and that alone.” VESTAL, NY (WSKG) — The he …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Environmental regulator says Bitcoin mining plant permit renewal still facing ‘uphill battle’ - April 18, 2022
- Top cryptocurrency prices today: Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum drop up to 2% - April 18, 2022
- Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Algorand, Bitcoin & Solana — Asian Wrap 18 Apr [Video] - April 17, 2022