New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams explains his reasoning behind wanting his first paychecks in Bitcoin and responds to criticism of the idea.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Eric Adams explains why he wants his paycheck in Bitcoin - November 7, 2021
- A Gen Z crypto millionaire says ether could overtake bitcoin as the No 1 crypto before mid-2022 – and could ‘power the rails’ of global finance - November 7, 2021
- Ed’s Tech Notes: Kroger Fake Bitcoin News, Facebook Ends Facial Recognition, 3D Print Houses - November 7, 2021