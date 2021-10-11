ETF Edge: Bitcoin ETF ruling from SEC is imminent

Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, and Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, join Bob Pisani on the Halftime Report with their outlooks on a potential Bitcoin ETF approval from …
