Sep.03 — Ed Lopez, VanEck’s head of ETF product, discusses the companies teaming with SolidX Management LLC to offer an ETF-like Bitcoin product to large investors. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Joe …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ETF-Like Bitcoin Product Could Be a Game Changer, VanEck’s Lopez Says - September 3, 2019
- FanDuel to accept bitcoin deposits via BitPay - September 3, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Continues to Eye $11K as Most Altcoins See Minor Gains - September 3, 2019