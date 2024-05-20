“Bitcoin ETFs have purchased 21,700 BTC ($1.5B) in the month to date,” Thomas Fahrer, CEO of crypto reviews portal Apollo, revealed last week. The U.S. spot ETFs alone now hold approximately 2.8% of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price To Hit New Highs, But There’s A Condition - May 20, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Venezuela Bans Crypto Mining As This Learn-To-Earn Crypto Presale Races Towards $2 Million – Next Crypto To Explode? - May 20, 2024
- ETFs buy 3X new BTC supply — 5 Things to know in Bitcoin this week - May 20, 2024